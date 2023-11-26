A group of Lord’s Resistance Army war victims has petitioned members of parliament over the delayed enactment of the National Transitional Justice law to ensure that victims of violence and conflict get justice.

There is hope that once enacted, victims of the country’s past violence get justice and spearhead reconciliation.

War Victims met Legislators under the umbrella of the greater North Parliamentary group and rallied them to push for expeditious enactment of the transitional justice law as a means to effect the implementation of the Transitional Justice policy that was made in 2019 and save victims from continuous human rights violations and abuse.

The victims noted that whereas they were abducted and forced into criminal activities against their will, the public is still treating them with guilt.

Joerijine Kyakimwa a former ADF abductee, narrates how she has been haunted by the public because of her past, to the extent that security agencies have not stopped following her, which has made her reintegration into society difficult.

They told MPs that instead of getting rehabilitation and care, they are being manipulated by the would-be well-wishers who collect information from them and use it for their selfish gains. They also decried a lack of commitment by the government to fulfil the pledges made to them by the President which are not forthcoming.

They emphasized a need for the National Transitional Justice Law, to facilitate addressing the widespread human rights violations, enhance legal and political accountability, promote reconciliation, foster social reintegration and contribute to peace and security.

The Transitional Justice Law is seen as a tool to offer an opportunity to reflect on historical, economic, political and social factors that have fueled conflicts in Uganda and to adopt appropriate measures to prevent further occurrence.