Leaders in Kibaale District have expressed concern over the increasing number of learners dropping out of school. The Kibale district Chairperson Godfrey Kasanga faults parents who prefer their children to stay at home and low retention from primary seven to the Advanced certificate of education.

Whereas the Government prides itself in advancing Universal Primary and Secondary Education, the leaders in Kibaale District say the number of learners dropping out of school has reached alarming levels.

While the number of learners who sit for Primary Leaving Examinations increases every year, with the recent being over 2000, the number of those sitting O’ and A’ Level final examinations keeps reducing.

For instance, in the ongoing Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE), the entire Kibaale District has only 97 registered in the four schools in the district. This means that the Government’s plan of having a school per sub-county is not even 50% attainable here.

The Kibaale District Chairman Godfrey Kasanga says the situation is frustrating and worsened by parents who have stubbornly refused to take their children to schools.

The Kibaale District Education Officer (DEO) John Kyabona claims that after P.7 most parents advise their children to drop out of school while some take them to neighboring districts that have better education standards.

However, reverend father Andrea Kaahwa, a parish coordinator for catholic schools in Kibaale attributes the low school enrolment to the poor education system in the district and poor feeding.

The Kibaale Resident District Commissioner Godwin Kasigwa Angalia says they now intend to go hard on parents.

As the Country heads for a long education holiday, parents have been urged to play their parental roles.