In a bid to fight quack engineers and also address the challenge of shoddy works on different infrastructures across the country, the Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers wants the government to expedite the amendment process of the Engineer’s Registration Act which was enacted in 1969. This was during the Annual APN Waligo Memorial lecture in Jinja.

In the recent past, the country has been grappling with the challenge of shoddy works at different infrastructural developments which has led to the loss of lives and property especially where buildings have collapsed, and bridges and roads washed away.

In most cases, the blame has been attributed to poor workmanship, especially by engineers.

But in a bid to address such challenges, the President of Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers Eng. Andrew Muhwezi wants Parliament to expedite the amendment of the Engineers Registration Act 2012.

Speaking at the APN Waligo Memorial lecture in Jinja, Eng. Muhwezi reasoned that if amended, the Engineers Registration Act shall compel all engineers to have a practising certificate which shall help fight quack engineers

While giving a keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer of the Electricity Regulatory Authority Eng. Ziria Tibalwa challenged her fellow engineers to embrace artificial intelligence.

Different engineers have used this platform to benchmark key issues that ought to be addressed in order to improve their profession.

The APN Waligo Memorial Lecture is an annual event aimed at remembering the former Prime Minister of Uganda Eng. Abraham Nkalubo Waligo was the first Electrical engineer in East and Central Africa.