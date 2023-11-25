Uganda Development Bank (UDB), has launched its inaugural regional office situated in Gulu City aimed at serving Northern Uganda.

Situated along Lower Church Hill Drive, the Gulu City office will act as a liaison point for all the districts that constitute Northern Uganda and will enhance the UDB’s reach in serving the financial and non-financial needs of the business community in Northern Uganda.

“Launching the Northern Uganda office is a significant milestone in our journey as UDB, and we thank the people of Gulu City and its neighboring areas for welcoming us with enthusiasm. The expansion of our presence in this fast- growing and vibrant region underscores our commitment to serve the people of Uganda, providing them with easier access to our comprehensive range of products, services and interventions,” Patricia Ojangole, the Managing Director of UDB said.

Consistent with the bank’s mandate to accelerate socio-economic development in Uganda through sustainable

financial interventions, the office will support projects within the private sector that demonstrate the potential to deliver high socio-economic value, in the areas of primary agriculture, industry and services (health, tourism, and hospitality, education, science, technology, and innovation) and infrastructure.

“UDB’s journey has always been fostered by our unique mandate as a catalyst for Uganda’s socio-economic

development. We have come a long way, and today, we take yet another significant step in our mission to deliver this mandate,” Ojangole added.

The State Minister For Northern Uganda, Grace Kwiyucwiny, said the arrival of UDB in the region ushers in a great promise and opportunities for the region.”

“I want to extend my warmest congratulations to the Bank on this significant milestone and officially welcome them to our vibrant and dynamic community. I also urge entrepreneurs, farmers, and the business community in the region to take full advantage of the services UDB offers. Let’s work together to make the most of this opportunity and continue the remarkable transformation of Northern Uganda,” Kwiyucwiny said.

Beyond banking and financial services extended, UDB also contributed shs 35 million to the Gulu Regional Referral Hospital towards the construction of a waiting shade for maternity patients and 200 Mama kits for new and expectant mothers in the hospital during a Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative.

Dr. Florence Oyara, Deputy Director at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital said, “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to UDB for their generous contribution of shs35 million towards the construction of a much-needed waiting shade for our patients and, the donation of 200 Mama kits for new and expectant mothers in our maternity ward.”

“This initiative reflects UDB’s commitment to the well-being of our community and will significantly enhance the comfort and experience of those seeking medical care at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital,” she said.

UDB has been operating with one office located in Kampala and in a bid to improve efficiency and deepen financial inclusion across the country, the bank is establishing regional representative offices.

These offices will be strategically located in regional cities in the country as a way of ensuring effective delivery of the various strategic objectives and initiatives.