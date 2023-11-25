Lwajjali river that separates Luweero and Mukono districts has burst its banks due to the heavy rains leaving a section of Kasawo – Zirobwe road submerged .

The traffic flow on the road that acts as a shortcut for travelers has been halted forcing vehicles to use the longer route to Kampala.

The most affected residents are those crossing using the route from Kasawo to Zirobwe and those crossing from Luwero to Kayunga to connect to the Kayunga -Jinja highway.

Muyise Vincent, a resident, says they have raised the concern to leaders but nothing has been done.

He is worried that residents could be rendered homeless and school children trapped when going back for third term holidays.

Passengers including school going children are stuck due to the hiking of the transport fares, in order to cross to either district, the transport has been hiked from from shs15000 to shs20000 from Luwero to Mukono and Kayunga respectively.

“I have used shs 50000 instead of the normal shs15000 from Zirobwe to Jinja, because they have carried me three times and each turn I paid between 7000 and 5000 with my motorcycle”, Zainab Nangobi, a produce dealer said.

Boda-boda cyclists say that the roads have always been in poor condition and the situation always worsens during the rainy season and the flood waters usually lead to mechanical issues of their motorcycles.

To cross, travelers are carried by men, but those who cannot afford the money removed clothes before crossing.

The Chairperson Mbulamuti village chairman Sewanyana Bernard said they had been begging for a month, and wanted the district and central government to intervene and construct a bridge.

He explained that the culverts cannot hold water from the river because of the high pressure.

Efforts to seek a comment from Mukono district chairman yielded nothing as he was not in the office and did not pick our calls.