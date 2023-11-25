The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) has revealed some of its key priorities for 2024 as aviation operations continue to grow across the continent.

According to experts, the African air traffic will double by 2040.

Ultimately, aircraft manufacturers expect demand for new aircraft in Africa to exceed 1,000 units in the next 20 years.

During the AFRAA 55th Annual General Assembly held at Speke Resort Munyonyo, the association’s secretary general, Berthé Abderahmane said that addressing the safety challenges and opportunities remains their key priority for next year.

He noted that African Airlines CEOs and key stakeholders are to gather in Ethiopia next year for the Aviation Safety Summit in Ethiopia, from where aviation safety strategies will be discussed.

“This summit seeks to bring together the stakeholders in the industry to discuss, strategise, and collaborate on shaping a safer future for African aviation,” Abderahmane said.

Routes development and connectivity

Currently, 85% of the intra-Africa flights are direct versus 15% connecting. Only 21% of the direct flights are operated under 5th freedom traffic rights.

According to Abderahmane, despite the AU’s Single African Air Transport Market flagship project, access to markets and connectivity remains challenging.

He highlighted that in collaboration with other stakeholders, including the Airports Council International Africa (ACI Africa) and the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), AFRAA will be prioritising aviation interconnectivity and route development on the continent.

Held under the theme, “Strides to Transform Aviation for Development”, AFRAA AGA concluded on Tuesday.

The assembly was hosted by Uganda Airlines under the high patronage of the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The summit was attended by over 500 high-profile delegates from the aviation industry in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America.

According to Abderahmane, the summit presented a great avenue for key aviation stakeholders across the continent to engage to build air services within Africa.

He further implored the African continent to focus on aviation as a critical socio-economic development driver.

“AFRAA intends to play a pivotal role in navigating African airlines by charting a sustainable path in support of rejuvenating the continent’s aviation industry through specific support measures,” he said.