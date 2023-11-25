Justice Christine Kitumba, a retired judge of the Supreme Court has challenged Catholic lawyers to play a role in ensuring justice for missing Ugandans.

“Some years have gone when some people’s fundamental human rights were violated. As members of Uganda Catholic Lawyers Society together with other faith-based lawyers societies promised to help those people even take cases to court either against individuals or government. I am curious to know where this project ended. Did it stall or developed cold feet! Did you just talk for the moment to be heard,” Justice Kitumba questioned.

She was speaking on Friday evening as the Uganda Catholic Lawyers Society unveiled its five-year strategic plan to the Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere at his home in Lubaga.

“Please, you should be strong on the fight for people’s rights. Thise who violate other people’s right say it is very sensitive. What is so sensitive about maiming people and killing them, leaving them homeless? Is that sensitive or you are doing heinous crimes? Be firm to defend people’s rights.”

The retired judge of the Supreme Court told the Catholic lawyers that in everything they do, God is their protector.

The issue of missing Ugandans, especially opposition supporters has gained traction in the recent months with opposition MPs leading a boycott of parliamentary proceedings until government comes out with a statement about them group.

Strategic plan

The Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere welcomed the five-year strategic plan unveiled by the Uganda Catholic Lawyers Society.

“I am happy that we are meeting and chatting tonight. I thank God who has given us the opportunity to live and has protected us. The church is always grateful to you for your generosity and professional assistance,” Archbishop Ssemogerere said

“I am happy to join you on this journey of the road of this strategic plan. Count me on this road map. I will be with you with the massive support you need.”

According to Nicholas Ecimu, the president of the Uganda Catholic Lawyers Society, they have set an ambitious five-year plan that he said they will seek to meet in taking the profession forward.

“We would like to set up our own house as medium to long term plan and will house our legal aid clinic and an operational office. It will give us the opportunity to mentor young lawyers and run a legal aid clinic for them,” Ecimu said.

“We know it is going to be hard drive but we believe with the help of God and support of the church we will be able to deliver these targets. Wee will be working with all dioceses and the Episcopal conference on this journey.”

He said as part of their pillars, they will continue offering probono services around the country.

“We recognize there is no access to legal services as there are many people who would want to know or access justice but may not. What we do as Catholic lawyers is use our talent to try and reach out to people through legal aid clinics and probono services. We also try to mentor young lawyers as judicial officers and those in private practice.”