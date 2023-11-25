Nina Kakwanzi, representing NBS Sport at her first international sports event in Zambia, expresses her honor and excitement, emphasizing the incredible experience in the world of sports.

As her debut in international cricket reporting, the cricket tournament required extensive preparations – understanding the game, familiarizing herself with Cricket Cranes players and fixtures, and studying Namibian weather conditions.

Kakwanzi singles out Riazat Ali as her standout player in the tournament, labeling him the X factor for the team. Reflecting on Cricket Cranes’ performance, she notes a strong start with a victory against Tanzania and expresses confidence in the team’s qualification for the World Cup.

Despite the scorching Namibian weather being a challenge, Kakwanzi highlights the positive atmosphere and collaboration with other journalists covering the T20 World Cup qualifiers. Her favorite match so far has been Tanzania vs Uganda.

While appreciating Zambia’s friendly people and clean, organized environment, Kakwanzi envisions covering cricket in Australia as a dream international sports event. Regarding Uganda’s global sports impact, she sees progress, citing the rise in Cricket rankings over the past two years.

Connecting with other sports journalists from Namibia and Uganda, Kakwanzi emphasizes mutual support and collaboration. As a representative of NBS Sport, her mission is clear – to convey the message that cricket is a significant game globally, urging Ugandans to watch, support, and introduce it in schools.

For Kakwanzi, the best part of her trip during the Africa T20 World Cup qualifiers lies in experiencing diverse cultures and witnessing people across Africa unite to support their countries. As she continues to provide coverage for NBS Sport, her journey unfolds as a testament to the unifying power of sports on the African continent.