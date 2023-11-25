By Kundu Ronald

In a resolute move to address the alarming surge in gender-based violence (GBV), Hon. Peace Mutuuzo, the Minister of State for Gender and Culture and Bunyangabu District Woman Member of Parliament, has unveiled a comprehensive plan to combat this pervasive issue.

The minister’s announcement comes in the wake of a shocking report revealing Kiryandongo district as the national leader in the gender-based violence index, recording a staggering 3,000 cases this year.

The launch of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence took place at Siriba Primary School, where Minister Mutuuzo addressed the concerned public.

ADVERTISEMENT

She passionately advocated for alternative methods of conflict resolution within families, emphasizing the detrimental consequences of resorting to violence. Minister Mutuuzo urged both men and women to foster open communication, seeking understanding to create violence-free environments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edith Aliguma, the Chairperson of Kiryandongo district, shed light on a critical factor exacerbating family instability and contributing to gender-based violence: financial management. Aliguma emphasized the need for effective financial planning within families to alleviate economic strain, a primary catalyst for increased tensions leading to violence.

In addition, she cautioned children against hastily taking sides in parental disputes, highlighting the potential negative impact on overall family dynamics.

The selection of Kiryandongo district for the national launch was explained by Minister Mutuuzo, citing high teenage pregnancy rates at 22%, compared to the national average of 5%. The district, hosting refugees and internally displaced people, further underscores the urgency of addressing gender-based violence in this locality.

The 16 Days of Activism Campaign, scheduled to commence on November 25, 2023, coincides with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The campaign will feature various activities at national and district levels, aligning with the national theme, and will culminate on December 10, 2023, Human Rights Day.

Minister Mutuuzo highlighted Uganda’s participation in the Africa-wide campaign, “Africa Educates Her,” aimed at ensuring every girl has access to quality education from early childhood through secondary and higher education. This initiative reinforces the broader goal of preventing Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

As Uganda joins the global community in the 32nd Anniversary of the 16 Days of Activism Campaign, Minister Mutuuzo called upon everyone to become allies in the fight against GBV. The Ministry of Gender, Labor, and Social Development, alongside the UN Family, Development Partners, and Non-State Actors, will organize a series of activities throughout the country during the 16 Days of Activism, reinforcing the collective commitment to eliminating gender-based violence from the fabric of society.