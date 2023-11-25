A total of 39 Palestinian detainees have been released from Israeli prisons in exchange for a group of hostages held by Hamas.
The deal – mediated by Qatar – includes a four-day pause in the fighting.
They are accused of a range of offences, from throwing stones to attempted murder. Some were convicted while others were awaiting trial.
The group of 24 women and 15 teenage boys was released across the Beituniya checkpoint in the occupied West Bank.
They will then be allowed to return home, according to Israel’s prison service.
The detainees were chosen from a list of 300 women and minors compiled by Israel.
Less than a quarter of those on the list have been convicted – the vast majority are being held on remand while awaiting trial. Most of those listed are teenage boys – 40% of them under the age of 18. There is also one teenage girl and 32 women.
Earlier, the road by Beituniya checkpoint, near Ramallah, was sharp with the smell of tear gas. Groups of Palestinian men and boys faced the Israeli army lining up on the road ahead.
The army fired rubber bullets and tear gas towards the crowd, to push them back.
Some of the young people gathered threw stones and tear gas canisters back towards the troops.
“It’s a sign of hope for Palestinians and Israelis that the ceasefire will continue and the killing will stop,” Mohammed Khatib, who was in the crowd, told the BBC.
Upon the prisoners’ release, the bus that transported them inched its way through a sea of jubilant Palestinian supporters.
A few in the crowd waved Hamas flags, but others spoke of Palestinian unity, a small moment of victory in the midst of a gruelling war.
For Israel, the released prisoners are a security threat; for the Palestinians gathered here to greet them, they are victims of Israel’s occupation – and their release is a symbol.
Thirteen Israeli hostages were released by Hamas under the truce deal. It was confirmed on Friday that they had arrived back in Israel.
The Thai prime minister says that a group of Thai nationals held hostage by Hamas in Gaza were also released – separate from the Qatar-mediated truce deal.
Source: BBC
