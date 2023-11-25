Authorities in Bugiri District have threatened to crack a whip on teachers found drinking during school hours.

This they say is affecting pupils’ and student’s performance as they dodge work for alcohol. Details follow

The number of renowned drunkard teachers in various government schools in Bugiri district has increased according to education officials.

This they say is contributing to the poor performance among learners.

The District Education Officer (DEO), Henry Kabulo says that there are several complaints from parents about the vice despite some being warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

This coupled with understaffing, complicates learning in a number of schools, given that they have spent three years without recruiting new teachers, yet the enrolment in most schools has increased.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Bugiri Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Martin Mabanda Kisuule threatened to terminate all teachers who were found drinking.

The district secretary for education Stella Abawa says that drunkard teachers in some schools have forced some Muslim parents to withdraw their children from schools.

Drinking is against the teacher’s code of ethics. Consequently, it affects learners since some teachers do not turn up at school as they nurse a hangover and consequently, they do not complete the syllabus.