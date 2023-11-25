One Frank Kakooza, 6 years, a resident of Kyaziiza in Bukango sub county Bukomansimbi District is accusing his Mother Nantongo Margret, 23, and his stepfather Kamya Badru, 27 years, of unspeakable acts of torture, claiming they deliberately burned his buttocks and fingers.

Kakooza who is now under treatment at Mukama Afaayo Medical Clinic in Kigangazi said his father put a machete on fire and he passed it to the intergluteal cleft on his buttocks.

He said that the father also burnt his figures without doing anything wrong to him.

“He has been beating me and putting panga into the fire and burning me when my mother is just looking.”

He has also revealed that he has been systematically denied food, resulting in severe malnutrition. The gravity of his condition has prompted residents to cause the police to apprehend both parents, who now accuse each other of the alleged atrocities.

Meanwhile, Mukama Afaayo Medical Clinic, where the boy currently receives treatment, has acknowledged the severity of his injuries.

Bernard Kiiba, a nurse at the clinic said that they have decided to escalate the child’s case to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for further medical intervention.

The urgency of this decision underscores the critical state of the child’s health, emphasizing the need for comprehensive care beyond the clinic’s capabilities.

‘His buttocks were burnt up to tentacles and as of now the boy is rotting and the bad smell is coming out of him. He can not go to the toilet and his stomach has swollen so his condition is beyond our clinic,” he said.

Joseph Kafeero, a grandfather to Kakooza who is now taking care of him at Mukama Afaayo clinic, has called for support as he struggles to bring the life of his grandson to normal.

‘My grandson’s situation is worrying, he needs professional doctors yet I don’t have the potential. I am calling upon the good samaritans to help me bring my grandson’s life back to normal,” He asked

The arrested parents now face charges related to child abuse, and the police are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the full extent of the abuse and ensure justice is served.

“We have started investigations on the matter and we are promising that these parents are going to be taken to courts of law to be charged but we condemn such acts to the juveniles, ’ Bukomansimbi deputy RDC Fred Kalema Pax assured.

Acts of child torture are high in the Bukomansimbi district and mostly it’s the parents who are involved. But as the legal process ensues and the child battles to recover, the village remains gripped by a collective hope that justice will prevail, bringing solace to a young life marred by unimaginable suffering.