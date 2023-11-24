Uganda’s ambassador to Turkiye, Nusura Tiperu has led a delegation of six members of Acibadem Healthcare Group led by Racim Topuz, the Deputy CEO to meet Dr. Charles Ayume, Parliamentary Committee on Health to discuss Uganda Investment opportunities in Health sector.

During the meeting, the Acibadem Healthcare Group presented their profile among others which included mobile health care services, medical laboratory, construction of medical facilities, Acibadem Foundation University for social responsibility health club where the Acibadem Hospitals make remote patient follow ups and technology that tracks patients’ history for close to 20 years.

In the meeting, Dr. Ayume gave the general over view of Uganda’s health sector and highlighted some of the expectations from the potential Investors like Acibadem Healthcare Group who wish to invest in health sector of Uganda.

Also in attendance was Uganda’s Honorary Consul in Istanbul, Levent Dervisoglu.

“We have two groups from Turkiye including Atabay Pharmaceuticals which is among the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in Turkiye and Acibadem Healthcare. This is an amazing experience for Uganda to have these groups. They have expressed interest to invest in Uganda through the embassy of Turkiye. Memos were sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and they are here for follow up visits,” Tiperu said.

She specifically mentioned Atabay Pharmaceuticals that she said was visited by officials from National Drug Authority and did an inspection where they passed the GMP certification critetia.

“This means they are ready to work and invest in Uganda through putting up production line or factory and medicines accepted in the country and the region. The top management is now here to have a feel of how Uganda is like.”