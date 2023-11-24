Assalaam alaykhum wa rahmatullahi wa barakaatuh…

Today, let us discuss this topic of disciplining our children.

Targeting specific behaviours is crucial when dealing with behavioural changes in children.

Children develop behavioural changes either to the best or worst as they grow, but the first strategy for addressing and managing disruptive behaviour is identifying specific behaviors that you are trying to change or encourage.

It’s true that we some times get overwhelmed and feel like every interaction is a struggle, but taking behaviors one at a time allows you to be more focused and gain a better understanding of why the behavior is happening, then have a great sense of control.

Of course, there might be multiple behaviors that you would like to change, but evaluating them one by one is important.

Parents, especially mothers, have a tendency to wait for unpleasant acts to accumulate and are like, “I shall beat that child at once, and she will get the lesson of her life.”

When it comes to disciplining, the child may not get clarity of why exactly you are punishing them and hence may put no impact.

How do you intend to deal with specific behaviours this long school holiday?

Waiting for your comments.

Shukran…