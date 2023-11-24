Professor Morris Ogenga Latigo, the former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament has expressed his concerns regarding how Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among handled the Opposition boycott of Parliament.

During the NBS Frontline Show on Thursday night, Latigo suggested that her approach indicated bias.

Latigo urged the nation to remain calm and acknowledge the mistakes that have been made, while also striving for improvement.

He noted that Among and her deputy, Thomas Tayebwa, should be aware that they are dealing with an opposition that has faced numerous injustices since the 2021 elections and is highly sensitive to oppressive actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The role of the Speaker is to preside, not to take sides. The issues raised in Parliament are not her responsibility to address; they should be addressed by the government,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Latigo recalled the longest boycott, which lasted over a month during his leadership, clarifying that they did not end it due to threats from the Speaker.

“We concluded it by taking the necessary actions,” he asserted.

Government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo acknowledged that a significant portion of the opposition has left Parliament, but highlighted that some opposition members, including Forum for Democratic Change Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi and Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia, are still present.

“People in Parliament often believe that we don’t comprehend what occurs in the House. They develop a sense of superiority when they enter Parliament. Even the Speakers need guidance at times,” he said.

Recently, Among issued additional instructions to the Clerk of Parliament, prohibiting MPs who boycott plenary sittings from participating in committees and traveling abroad.

She reminded legislators of their duties and clarified that attacking her would not resolve any issues.

“Your duty is to serve the nation. If you cannot fulfill your duty by being present in the House, then the Rules will be enforced. When we discipline an individual, it is not an action against the party; it is a personal liability,” Among stated.

The Speaker also requested that individual MPs who choose to boycott plenary sittings write to her office, as they were not elected as a group.

She will then decide whether to approve their absence from Parliament.

However, Leader of the Opposition Mathias Mpuuga maintained that the ongoing boycott of plenary proceedings by the Opposition remains in effect until all demands regarding gross human rights violations, including an explanation of the whereabouts of the 18 missing persons, receive a proper response.

During a press conference at Parliament on Friday, Mpuuga referred to the directives issued by Speaker during the previous day’s plenary sittings as a diversion.