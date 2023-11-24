The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga has stood firm in the face of Speaker Anita Among’s threats, stating that they will not be intimidated.

Mpuuga made these remarks during a press conference at Parliament, where he emphasised that the allowances received by MPs for travel per diem cannot be compared to the loss of lives and disappearances of individuals.

He criticised the recent directive from the Speaker regarding the Opposition’s boycott, labeling it as a diversionary tactic.

Mpuuga asserted that his side will not engage in a verbal exchange with the Speaker, as she is expected to be an impartial mediator between the two opposing factions.

“We view these threats as mere diversions, but fortunately, we are resolute in our cause.No constituency elected an MP based on their athletic or football skills.

As political leaders, we understand these distractions, but we will not be swayed.

Our humble plea to the Speaker, as a neutral arbiter, is to follow through with her order to the executive,” stated Mpuuga.

“Otherwise, our demands remain unchanged.Once the deadline we gave to the Executive expires, we will return to the House to demand answers regarding the whereabouts of the missing Ugandans. We want to know if the security ministers who traveled abroad for a security meeting are in exile and if they will return.Are they alive or have they disappeared like others? We need these gentlemen to come back and address these concerns,” he added.

Recently, Speaker Among issued further instructions to the Clerk of Parliament, stating that MPs who boycott plenary sittings will not be allowed to participate in committees or travel abroad.

She reminded legislators of their duty to serve the nation and emphasized that attacking her would not lead to a resolution.

“Your responsibility is to serve the nation. If you cannot fulfill your duty by attending the House sessions, the Rules will be enforced.When we take disciplinary action against an individual, it is not an attack on the party; it holds the person accountable,” explained Among.

The Speaker also requested that individual MPs who choose to boycott plenary sessions notify her office, as they were elected as individuals and not as a collective group.

She will then decide whether their absence from Parliament will be approved.

However, Mpuuga reiterated that the opposition’s ongoing boycott of plenary proceedings will continue until they receive a satisfactory response to their demands concerning gross human rights violations and the disappearance of 18 individuals.

Mpuuga dismissed the directives issued by the Speaker during the previous day’s plenary sessions as a diversionary tactic