The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja has hailed Kenyan poultry company, Kenchic for setting up a $3.5million( approximately shs13.3billion) state-of-the-art modern hatchery in Uganda.

Speaking during the official launch of the hatchery in Namanve industrial park on Friday afternoon, Nabbanja said the poultry sector is one of the many that can spur growth and development of the country but noted it is currently under developed.

“Today marks critical milestone in our efforts to expend chicken hatcheries in Uganda and develop poultry industry in country. This company has come with new technology and I thin it will ensure good quality products. I want to thank them for their decision to invest in poultry business in Uganda. This sector has the potential to generate more revenue to Uganda due to increased demand for poultry products not only in the country but also around our neighbours,” Nabbanja said.

The Prime Minister said with a population of over 300 million people, the East African Community stands a big market for the poultry products from Uganda.

“I want to thank Kenchic for setting up business in Uganda. They have made the right decision.”

She applauded President Museveni and his East African counterparts for spearheading efforts to revive the East African Community.

The Prime Minister also applauded government for a conducive environment for investors.

“The NRM government has put in place measures to create a conducive environment for businesses like Kenchic to thrive in Uganda. Therefore, what we are witnessing today is a product of that conducive environment.”

The Kenchic Uganda General Manager Nomsa Mufandauya said setting up business in Uganda is a testament to the company’s commitment of growth and empowerment of poultry farmers in Uganda and the region to enable shared prosperity

“Our commitment extends beyond profit making but to improve lives through health foods for everyone. Poultry farming stands as a great pillar of the economy providing employment. We want to continue equipping local farmers with best practices and uplifting livestock subsector as our commitment to region’s development,” Mufandauya said.

She said the company will not only end at being suppliers of day-old chicks but will also provide sound technical assistance to farmers all over the country.

“We look forward to collaborating with many individuals ready to venture into poultry business to elevate the standard of poultry farming. We want to be able to reduce costs for farmers, minimize errors on the farm and save time for farmers.”

1000 jobs in one year

According to the company general manager, they anticipate to create at least 1000 jobs directly and indirectly within one year.

“As the demand grows, more jobs will be created. We anticipate to create over 1000 jobs in one year both directly and indirectly. We are envisaging that in about three years, our hatchery will be too small and therefore will have to grow it which means increasing the number of employees,”

“We have opportunities for drivers, security guards, import and export management and strategic businesses we are empowering like maize and soya farmers. Our feed farmers will be empowered.”

The commissioner in charge of animal health in the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Anna Rose Adenum said in the past, many Ugandans imported day old chicks from Europe and South Africa due to lack of quality poultry products locally.

“We have been trying as country to establish hatcheries for a long time. Many hatcheries have gone down because of quality as farmers buy chicks and die quickly. Every day, we import thousands of birds from Europe and south Africa as farmers found it cheaper to import than getting from local hatcheries,” Dr. Adenum said.

She noted that despite importing day old chicks from Europe and South Africa, Uganda risked importing with chicks, Asian Influenza.

“This facility will not only help us cut off the importation of day-old chicks from Europe and South Africa but will also save us from get Asian Influenza.”

The area LC1 chairman, Kanga Constantine said he was happy the company is going to create employment for locals.

“We hope this facility will bring prosperity for everyone since it employs Ugandans. It has given opportunity to our own Ugandans which makes us grateful,” Kanga said.