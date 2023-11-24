Prepare to be inspired and empowered at the upcoming Sales Warriors Convention, SAWACON24, taking place on February 22nd and 23rd 2024. This transformative event is set to redefine the landscape of business development, leadership, and career growth in East Africa, featuring the globally renowned Vusi Thembekwayo as the Keynote Speaker.

The convention was born out of a powerful desire to inspire and elevate the competence of fellow citizens, particularly in the business world. The previous conventions have been primarily focused on business development, and the 2024 edition promises to be the biggest and most practical conference for businesses in East Africa.

Key Highlights

Keynote Speaker: Vusi Thembekwayo, a global speaker with expertise in business, leadership, inspiration, and strategy, will share his profound experience and insights.

Event Focus: The convention will provide a platform for professionals to build momentum in areas of leadership and career growth, catering to individuals beyond the sales domain.

Venue: The event will be held at the Kololo Airstrip, offering an immersive experience that’s set to redefine the way professionals navigate the corporate landscape.

How to Participate

To be part of this transformative event and gain valuable insights from industry leaders, interested individuals can register at https://sawacon.ug/. Early registration is encouraged to secure a spot at this ultimate sales event of the year.

Don’t miss this opportunity to level up your skills and gain a competitive edge in the world of sales and business. Join us at SAWACON’24 and unleash your inner Sales Warrior!

For more information and updates, visit the official SAWACON24 website; https://sawacon.ug/ or contact us on +256 784 336230 or +256 758 989367

Partner with us.

We are expecting over 10,000 corporate attendees in a trio of events headlined by South Africa’s Vusi Thembekwayo come February 2024

Sponsoring SAWACON 2024 allows your company to showcase its brand to a targeted audience of decision makers within the sales field. This exposure increases brand recognition and awareness among professionals who can influence purchasing decisions.

Let’s work together, contact us today on +256 784 336230 or +256 758 989367

Email [email protected] , [email protected] and [email protected]