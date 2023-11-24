Roofings Group and Absa Bank Uganda have launched a partnership to plant trees in various parts of the country.

In line with its citizenship pillar of environmental sustainability, Absa plans to plant one million trees in the next three years.

Roofings Group will provide 50,000 seedlings annually towards this cause.

The Chief Finance Officer, Roofings Group, Narayan Iyer said that the company intends to support the planting of over 10 million trees by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that as a group, Roofings supports different economic segments for purposes of creating self-sustainability for both the people and the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Narayan, Roofings publishes its sustainability efforts including environmental conservation in an annual sustainability report.

“As we kick off this partnership with Absa, I look forward to a deeper dive into the sustainability agenda,” Narayan said.

In his address, the Roofings Group Brand Manager, Edwin Abaasa noted that as the leading steel and plastic construction materials manufacturer in East and Central Africa, with a vision of being an accelerator to a sustainable Africa, Roofings Group is honored to join hands in the tree planting journey with Absa bank.

He noted that Roofings Group is currently producing 50,000 tree seedlings per month that are distributed across different corporate entities and customers for purposes of re-greening Uganda and as corporate entities, there is need to positively impact on the communities in which we operate.

Abaasa noted that the company takes environmental conservation very serious by highlighting the fact that Roofings factories are equipped with state-of-the-art air pollution control and waste management systems and recycling technologies among others.

“This is why Roofings group is considered one of the most environmentally friendly manufacturing companies in the region,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Absa Uganda, Timothy Okanya, the Head of Large local and Regional Corporates recognized that Roofings Group as a leader in steel and plastic manufacturing in East and Central Africa which has made a significant stride in supporting the economy as well as impacting the lives of many Ugandans.

He further commended Roofings Group for the role played in fighting climate change.

“From 2021-2022, Uganda has lost over a million hectares of tree cover and continuous loss has already created visible impact to the country’s climate. As we align with the environmental pillars of Absa to plant a million trees in three years, we are honored to partner with Roofings Group.”