By Brian Asiimwe and Nicole Apio

Proline Soccer Academy is well known for its excellence in the promotion of football talents from a young age.

Players like Fahad Bayo, Bright Anukani, Nordin Bunjo, Alpha Ssali, Rogers Mato, and Nelson Senkatuka among others have gone through the Lugogo-based academy.

Proline now has a huge opportunity to implement its culture in the school-going minors after entering into a long-term partnership with Hormisdallen Primary School-Gayaza.

The partnership launched today intends to develop and nurture football players under Proline Soccer Academy.

Proline was founded as an academy in 2006 before qualifying for the premier league in 2007. The side has since won the FUFA Big League and the 2018/19 Stanbic Uganda Cup as they became the first lower division side to win the cup. They are however playing in the third division Kampala region league currently.

Elsewhere, The StarTimes Uganda premier league continues this Friday with three match day eight fixtures.

Coach Abdullah Mubiru starts KCCA FC duties away against Busoga United in Jinja. Mubiru, who replaced Sergio Traguil earlier this month for his second stint at the club, will miss the service of suspended Shaban Mohamed and the injured duo of Filbert Obenchan and Peter Magambo.

KCCA are 15th on the log in the relegation zone while Busoga are 12th.

Express FC welcomes Maroons at Wankulukuku with the hosts hoping to extend their unbeaten run. The Red Eagles have won six, drawn 5 and lost once against the 6th placed Maroons.

In Adjumani, bottom-placed Arua Hill welcomes 10th-placed UPFC FC.