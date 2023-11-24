The Ministry of Finance has called upon all the 8000 registered companies involved in value addition to attend the upcoming Presidential Investors Conference for a chance to air their frustrations in business directly to the President.

Government ministries, agencies and departments named in frustrating investors have been tasked to shape up or be shamed when that day comes.

As of October this year, reports from the Statehouse Investors Protection Unit pointed to the frustration of foreign investors, with half of them citing red tape from government offices as a barrier to business.

This background has largely informed the organisation of the Presidential Investors Conference intended to iron out the red tape and corruption investors daily suffer.

Minister for Privatization Evelyn Anite says this face-to-face interface with the President, will give investors an opportunity to name and shame those government officials that have frustrated them.

Institutions tasked with handling investor interests including registration, and acquisition of resources like land, taxation, immigration, utilities and capital will also be present to sort out longstanding investor grievances.

The Presidential Investors Conference is slated to take place on the 29th of November 2023.