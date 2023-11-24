Leaders in Otuke District have raised concerns over the deteriorating state of community access roads in the district.

Most roads have been rendered inaccessible due to the impacts of heavy rain currently being experienced.

Paul Omara, the Member of Parliament for Otuke County, said there is an urgent need for interventions, as most roads and bridges have been eaten up by running water.

“The roads in the district are actually not good. The roads lack access, and there are a lot of swamps that have made most roads impassable. This calls for a deliberate effort from the central government,” says Omara.

The leaders raised the concern during the groundbreaking for the full rehabilitation of a 31km road connecting Okwang Town Council to Lira District. The poor road network in Otuke District has greatly affected service delivery to the communities. Dickens Okello, the mayor for Okwang Town Council, says the poor road network in the area is affecting access to markets for produce.

“Most of our roads have been eaten up by running water. You can not use the road. One has to move through the bush until you reach home since the roads are muddy and slippery. Engineers just tried to fill the potholes because the minister was coming,” Okello told NilePost.

Okello argues that with transport being the enabler of service delivery, the road infrastructure in the area is greatly going to undermine the success of the Parish Development Model.

The Minister for Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala, who presided over the ground-breaking ceremony, explained the government’s commitment to improve the road infrastructure in the country.

“The development of paved road network in Lango Sub-region is on plan but the only challenge we got is Covid-19 and most of plan could not be implemented in time but government is committed,” says the works Minister.

He said the initiative is part of a broader commitment by the Ministry to assist local governments to bridge the gap between urban and remote areas.

The full rehabilitation of the 31km road stretching from Okwang Town Council to Agweng Town Council in Lira District is expected to enhance accessibility, improve economic prospects, and bring about a positive impact on the lives of residents in the remote communities, as explained by the Minister for Works and Transport Gen Katumba Wamala.

The Northern Force Account manager at the Ministry of Works Bosco Lipi says the scope of work involves general clearance of the road, heavy grading, shaping, and full gravelling of the entire stretch of the road.

The Minister for Works and Transport also inspected road projects completed under the presidential pledges.