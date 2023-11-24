By Victoria Atino

Life encompasses so much for the majority of us, with a few exceptions, and I find myself wading through this whirlwind every day.

Always on the move, perpetually racing to meet deadlines, chasing positivity while evading negativity, and striving for lofty goals that demand achievement without allowing my body to tense or fatigue under the weight of these expectations.

A recent encounter, courtesy of a salon coupon, offered a transformative experience that altered my perspective of saloon time drastically.

Looking good has always been a priority for me – clean and neat hair, groomed nails, sharp attire, and a fragrance that hits all the right notes. Achieving this entails checking in a salon, a place I paradoxically despised, or so I thought.

My aversion to salons stemmed from childhood, the discomfort of enduring the hairstyling process and later, as I grew, the disdain for the long queues, idle gossip, and the seemingly endless wait under the dryer. How I wished I could simply download a hairstyle from the internet onto my head!

Yet, stepping into this specific salon recently unveiled a truth: it’s not the salon time itself I loathe but rather the cheap, subpar ones I had grown accustomed to visiting.

This particular salon was a revelation – from the ambience to the carefully chosen calm interior colours, the perfectly curated playlist setting the mood without overwhelming, to the staff’s professionalism and efficiency.

Surprisingly absent was the ‘usual’ salon gossip; instead, everyone focused on their work and their respective clients. I was treated to a complimentary cup of coffee and delicious digestives shortly after settling in, a delightful touch.

As my hair was getting done, I was given a superior head massage, easing away tension and stress, even coaxing pops of relief from my joints. The scalp, shoulder, and upper back massage almost brought me to tears; it felt like a return to my body, a rejuvenation.

The finishing touch of a hot towel left me feeling as though my lifespan had extended in an instant.

There’s an adage that says a woman’s pride lies in her hair. Some salons understand this deeply and surely go beyond; this particular saloon understood this assignment spot on.

They did my hair perfectly, tended to my nails, and get this, as I exited; I was further treated to a handful of sweets and a ‘have nice day.’

In essence, this experience was a revelation – a reminder that the quality of a service can entirely redefine an experience. It reshaped my perspective on salons, proving that a little care, attention, and professionalism can transform what was once a hated chore into a cherished, rejuvenating escape.

Most importantly, the right salon is KEY.