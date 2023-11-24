This past weekend, on Saturday, November 18, The Maze at Forest Mall was transformed into a culinary haven as it played host to the much-anticipated Next Radio Brunch – The Flavour Fiesta.

This event, a bottomless culinary journey, promised a fusion of tastes spanning from Italy and Japan to Mongolia and Uganda, all meticulously paired with the sophisticated flavors of Tanqueray.

The day’s highlight was the seamless integration of diverse cuisines, creating a symphony that delighted the senses. Attendees were treated to a premium experience, immersing themselves in a vibrant tapestry of culinary delights.

ADVERTISEMENT

The carefully curated menu reflected a global palette, showcasing the richness and diversity of flavors worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding a musical note to the culinary affair was DJ Bugy, who took to the decks, ensuring that the atmosphere was not only flavorful but also rhythmically charged.

The audience was not only treated to a feast for the taste buds but also to an auditory journey of BIG HITS, creating an energetic ambiance that resonated with the spirit of Next Radio.

The event wouldn’t have been possible without the generous sponsorship of Next Radio, Tanqueray, and The Maze.

The collaboration between Next Radio, known for its dynamic and engaging programming, Tanqueray, synonymous with refined taste, and The Maze, a venue that provided the perfect backdrop for this celebration, created a synergy that made The Flavour Fiesta a resounding success.