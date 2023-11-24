In a surprising turn of events, the Iteso Cultural Union (ICU) Prime Minister, Vanasio Vance Omome, has tendered his resignation just days before a scheduled mediation hearing related to the controversial installation of Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot.

The move has added another layer of complexity to the ongoing disputes within the cultural union.

Omome’s resignation follows a year of tension stemming from Emolot’s contested installation, which prompted legal action initiated by the House of Elders.

In a statement released by Omome, he expressed frustration with Emolot’s handling of administrative and financial matters, claiming that the Emorimor has centralized power to the detriment of other officials.

“I have resigned because Emorimor is not allowing me to perform my duties. He controls everything from administration to finance, and I feel useless in his cabinet,” remarked Omome in an exclusive interview. I all the duties were taken whenever there is any meeting I am asked for transport refund which I don’t control.”

The resignation letter, according to Omomo will be submitted again if they have not received it but he confirms notifying Emorimor of his decision.

However, the Minister for Information and National Guidance in the ICU, Okwii Constantine, issued a press statement last night denying the allegations made by Omome, challenging the authenticity of the resignation letter.

Omome, on the other hand, has confirmed the legitimacy of his resignation.

In a phone call Otwii insisted, “We just see that on social media but we haven’t seen him in the office when we see we will notify you.”

Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot has been facing a series of controversies since his installation, with the House of Elders taking the matter to the Soroti High Court.

The ongoing legal battle is scheduled for mediation, presenting an opportunity to address the grievances and potentially find a resolution to the internal conflicts within the Iteso Cultural Union.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the community watches closely, hoping for an amicable resolution that preserves the unity and integrity of the Iteso people.