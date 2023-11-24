As the weekend approaches, football diehards in Kampala have an exciting reason to cheer louder than ever. Guinness, a brand that is synonymous with football will be unpackaging an exclusive fans’ experience like no other this Saturday.

The brand is set to hold their popular Guinness Bright House Experience at Fast Sports Fusion Bar and Restaurant, Bugolobi with a number of fans expected to turn up and back their favourite clubs.

It will be a match day extravaganza with a full-blown experience for football diehards who will be catching the weekend matches at the venue. There will be different activities, games and challenges, from the looks of it all, it’s promising a day filled with an unforgettable experience that resonates with the ideal football fan.

Roy Tumwizere, the Guinness Brand Manager UBL, shared his thoughts on the upcoming Guinness Match Day screening event promising an all-round experience for fans who are eager to dive into the world of the Guinness Bright House.

“This isn’t going to be your average matchday. As Guinness we are going all out, ensuring every little detail caters to the fans’ whims. We have installed mega screens just to make sure no one misses the action, plus comfortable seating and a variety of snacks that will of course be paired with ice-cold Guinness. We are setting out to transform the venue into a football haven,” he said.

While the matches will undoubtedly be the highlight, the real magic lies in the additional activities that brand has curated for its audience. Fans will be able to participate in fun game challenges, including a predict and win game where they stand a chance to win exclusive Guinness merchandise and apparel.

Hosting the event is none other than Munira Bux, a seasoned sports journalist who will ensure that the atmosphere is buzzing with energy. The event kicks off at 3pm and promises to keep fans engaged until late in the night.

As the day transitions into night, the entertainment lineup will have fans giddy with excitement. The sensational Azawi and the talented DJ Ssese will be performing, ensuring that the celebration concludes on a high note.

For those looking to add a touch of creativity to their experience, there will be a creative studio on-site, allowing guests to venture into their artistic side. A studio for face paintings and a photo booth will also be set up. Entrance to the event is free.