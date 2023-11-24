Denis Obua, the Government Chief Whip, has called on the opposition to put a limit to their political activism and resume their duties in Parliament.

He stated that the government has already provided explanations regarding human rights violations and has fulfilled its obligations.

“We have respected the decree given by the presiding officer, and we have adhered to the 30-day period. We have explained our position to the best of our ability. We encourage our colleagues to utilize the mechanisms within the Rules to ensure their presence in the House,” Obua stated.

He further clarified that the opposition members voluntarily left Parliament and now seek assistance from the government to bring them back, which the government declines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawmakers from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) have criticized the ongoing boycott by opposition MPs, considering it as political activism.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have urged the voters to hold the opposition accountable for failing to represent their interests in Parliament.

Godfrey Macho, MP for Busia Municipality, accused the opposition MPs of disregarding the demands of their constituents and prioritizing the directives of one individual, referred to as the Principal.

“Politics has transformed from multi-party democracy to activism, and this is a significant problem not only in Uganda but also in other African countries. It is beyond my comprehension that leaders, instead of exercising the power given to them by their people, submit to the authority of an individual heading a political party,” Macho expressed.

Eddie Kwizera, MP for Bukimbiri County, questioned why the opposition has not taken their grievances to court, emphasizing that the issues of killings and missing persons did not arise from the 11th Parliament.

“Recently, the Parliament has been in the media spotlight, and the concerns raised have become a matter of public concern. The cause of our colleagues’ absence from the House did not originate from Parliament or the decision of the presiding officer. Some of these actions date back to 2020 when none of us were members of this House,” Kwizera said.

Kwizera suggested that if someone feels aggrieved, they should report the matter to the police and pursue legal action.

“In case our colleagues believe that the cause of action did not originate from the House, they should take appropriate measures by reporting the issues to the relevant authorities. If they feel their concerns will be heard here, as MPs who can listen, they should formally present them to the presiding officer,” he added.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among emphasised that she should not be held responsible for the ongoing opposition impasse.

She urged the boycotting MPs to return to Parliament rather than expecting their issues to be resolved behind closed doors.

“The cause of action did not originate from this House, and the decision was not made by the Speaker. We inherited these problems, and I should not be held liable because they occurred when I was not a member of this House. The only place where we can resolve these issues is within this House. We all work for the welfare of the public, but if we choose to address these issues outside the House, we will be judged by the public,” Among stated.

Peter Ogwang, the Minister of State for Sports, expressed surprise at Mathias Mpuuga’s shift towards activism and speculated whether it was due to pressure to protect his position as the Leader of the Opposition.

“I want to urge Mathias Mpuuga, whom I hold in high regard, to reconsider his activism. He is a diplomat, and if he feels pressure, he should stay true to himself. If the Speaker does not stand firm, it appears as if this institution has become a national theater. We acknowledge that activism is at play, and we cannot stop it. I am glad they are not in the House, and it is important for us to continue with our business, as we are here to address the concerns of those who elected us,” Ogwang commented.

Mpuuga maintained that the opposition’s boycott of plenary sessions will continue until their demands regarding gross human rights violations, including an explanation for the whereabouts of the 18 missing persons, receive a satisfactory response.

During a press conference at Parliament, Mpuuga dismissed the directives issued by the Speaker during the previous day’s plenary sessions, considering them as a diversion.