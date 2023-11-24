Former Rugby Cranes captain and administrator, Herbert Wafula has passed on

The Uganda Rugby Union (URU) confirmed Wafula’s death on Friday via their social media platforms.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Herbert Wafula, former Rugby Cranes captain, coach, team manager and URU Country Manager.” URU announced on X.

Wafula is remembered for his dedicated services during his time as the Rugby National Team player and captain.

He is also remembered for captaining the Ugandan team that beat Kenya during the 2002 Africa Cup tier 1B tournament, a result that moved to the top tier of World Rugby.

Last year, in an interview with NBS Sport, Wafula, said good leardership and understanding of the game were some of his biggest traits during his career.

Besides serving the national team, Wafula also played for a number of rugby clubs including Black Pirates, Warriors, Kobs and Rhinos.

Following Wafula’s demise, the rugby community has taken to social media to eulogize the rugby icon.

“In a timeless span marked by unwavering resilience, Herbert Wafula navigated the voyage of life, living an indelible legacy of courage, kindness, and cherished memories in the hearts of those who knew him.” Black Pirates Rugby Club wrote on X.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Herbert Wafula. A true gentleman and a true legend of the game. We are glad and honored that his life story has a chapter as a Rhinos player and as well as coach,” Rhinos stated on X