Former Minister and NRM historical, Captain Francis Babu has dismissed the planned NRM ‘Ideological Clinics’ elitist, saying they should be extended nationwide, particularly to rural areas.

Babu’s remarks come a day after the NRM relaunched its so-called ‘NRM Ideological Clinics’ which are aimed at linking the party’s young supporters with its seasoned members.

First launched in September 2021, the NRM Ideology Clinics aim to bridge the generational gap within the NRM, allowing young supporters to engage with Party historians who have witnessed the party’s evolution first-hand.

However, the initiative has faced criticism from within the party’s own ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Francis Babu, a prominent NRM historical member, dismissed the Ideological Clinics as elitist, saying they would be more effective if extended to the party supporters at the grassroots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babu denounced the infighting in the party fueled by individuals who masquerade as NRM mobilizers, primarily for personal financial gain.