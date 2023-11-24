BOU grants 4th credit bureau license to Armada Credit Bureau Limited

In a significant development for the financial landscape of Uganda, the Bank of Uganda (BoU) has officially granted an operating license to Armada Credit Bureau (Armada CRB), marking its establishment as the fourth credit bureau in the country.

This licensure reflects the regulatory authority’s recognition of Armada CRB’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in the credit reporting industry, having fulfilled all of BoU’s stringent conditions for securing a CRB operating license.

As a licensed credit bureau, Armada CRB is poised to contribute significantly to Uganda’s financial sector and facilitate informed decision-making for creditors across diverse industries.

Armada CRB, according to its website, has its vision as: “being the leading and most trusted single source of reliable and actionable insights for individuals, businesses and non-corporate entities.”

“Our mission is to facilitate value creation and trust between creditors and their customers through the power of data and analytics,” the company says of its vision on the website.

Armada CRB aims to be a pivotal player in enhancing the credit ecosystem of Uganda by offering a comprehensive suite of services to all categories of creditors. Whether working with financial institutions, micro-finance organisations or individual creditors, Armada CRB is committed to providing reliable and timely credit referencing services.

The establishment of Armada CRB aligns with the broader national strategy to promote responsible lending and borrowing practices, thereby fostering a healthier and more sustainable financial environment.

Banks and nonbank credit-granting institutions are expected to leverage Armada CRB’s credit reporting systems to screen borrowers, monitor risk profiles, and enhance the efficiency of loan portfolios.

Credit bureaus play a significant role in promoting access to credit, discouraging excessive borrowing and rewarding responsible borrowing and repayment. In a competitive credit market, these efforts ultimately lead to lower interest rates, benefiting consumers and fostering a healthier financial environment.

