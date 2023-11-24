The Ministry of Health has expressed worry over the continued incidences of mother-to-child HIV transmission, saying that over 800,000 children aged between 0-14 years are not on treatment, yet 160,000 new HIV infections are registered in both children and adolescents annually.

In a bid to end the spread of HIV/AIDS among children by the year 2030, the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Diana Atwine says more focus will go into educating adolescents and adults who are often to blame for transmitting HIV/AIDS to children.

An emotional Atwine outlined the gaps that have led to the increasing cases of HIV amongst children.

However, Maracha District Health Officer, Paul Onzubo says government should limit dependence on external support to avoid the risk of programmes stalling when donors pull out.

Onzubo adds that districts countrywide are still grappling with poor quality of HIV/AIDS counsellors due to lack of training.

This was during the launch of the National Action Plan to end AIDS in children by the year 2030.