Israel and Hamas have reached a deal to exchange 50 of the hostages held in Gaza for a four-day pause in fighting.
The agreement should also see 150 Palestinian women and teenagers held in Israeli jails released and an increase in humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza.
The pause was initially expected to start at 10:00 on Thursday, but a top Israeli official now says the hostages will not be freed before Friday.
The US president said the deal would end the hostages’ “unspeakable ordeal”.
He also said it would “alleviate the suffering of innocent Palestinian families”.
The Israeli government vowed to complete its war to eliminate Hamas and return the rest of the more than 200 hostages who Hamas gunmen kidnapped during a cross-border attack on southern Israel on 7 October in which 1,200 people were killed.
Which hostages will be released?
After talks continued into the early hours of Wednesday morning, Israel’s coalition government finally signed off on this deal.
A statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that 50 women and children would be released over four days, during which time “a pause in the fighting will be held”.
It also offered Hamas an incentive to release more, saying: “The release of every additional 10 hostages will result in one additional day in the pause.”
That clause is important for the hostages’ families, some of whom had previously told the BBC that they did not want to see a partial deal.
The 50 hostages expected to be released in four batches of 12 will be Israeli nationals or dual nationals, rather than foreigners.
