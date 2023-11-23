Police in Nebbi district have retrieved a body of a man from river Alala who was hacked to death by thieves who were stealing iron sheets from his house.

The deceased has been identified as Jacky Uvon, 59, of Gosi village, Pajur parish, Erussi sub county in the Nebbi district, who was allegedly murdered by five men.

According to reports obtained by this website, the deceased was chased away from Gosi village on suspicion of practising witchcraft and moved to another village, leaving some house hold items in his previous semi-permanent residence.

It is said that on November 21, he went back to his former home to collect his remaining house hold items where he found two people in the process of demolishing his previous house by removing iron sheets.

“The deceased made an alarm to alert the public to come and help him to arrest them as thieves. Instead the two jumped down from the roof joined by three others who were hiding near by. They started chasing the deceased with some two young children of his who ran faster than him and lastly they caught the deceased at river Alala and brutally killed him with multiple cuts on the head, hands, back fingers, neck,” said Josephine Angucia, the regional police spokesperson.

She said that the suspects threw the body in the river and took off to unknown direction.

Police examined the scenes of crime. However, no suspect has been arrested yet but police said that particulars of the suspects are known. Inquiries continue under Nebbi CRB 718/2023.