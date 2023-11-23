A Russian actress has been killed in a Ukrainian strike while giving a performance to troops, according to her theatre.
A dance hall in occupied Ukraine where Polina Menshikh was performing was hit by shelling on 19 November.
The actress was reportedly giving a show to celebrate a Russian military holiday.
Ukraine said about 20 Russian soldiers were killed in the strike, but Russian authorities have not commented on this.
A video purporting to show the moment of the strike was uploaded to social media. A woman, apparently Ms Menshikh, is seen on stage singing and playing guitar, before an explosion is heard and the hall’s lights go out.
Ms Menshikh died in hospital of her injuries.
Speaking to the BBC’s Ukrainian service, a Ukrainian army spokesperson confirmed media reporting of the strike.
Portal, a theatre studio based in St Petersburg associated with Ms Menshikh said an upcoming performance of a play she had previously directed would be dedicated to her memory.
Source: BBC
