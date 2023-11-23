Different actors in the road safety have called for more shared responsibility to address road safety challenges in the country.

The call was made last week during the Road Safety Symposium 2023, held at Next Media Park.

The symposium which aired live on NBS Television, was held under the theme, “Revolutionising the Road Safety Situation: A Journey towards Reducing the Road Crash Prevalence in Uganda.”

The symposium bought together over 60 representatives from road safety organisations and MDAs, including Uganda Police Force, KCCA, Ministry of Work and Transport, Ministry ,Centre for Policy Analysis (CEPA), ROSACU among others.

Representing the Ministry of Works and Transport, commissioner Winston Katushabe emphasized the symposium’s importance in ensuring that stakeholders come up with solutions to the road safety challenges facing the country.

Katushabe, however, acknowledged that as a country, Uganda still has an uphill task when it comes to sensitisation of public’s on road safety.

In his concluding remarks, the commissioner reminded the symposium that road safety is a shared responsibility which calls for the participation and active involvement of all key actors and stakeholders if they are to make an impact.

In his remarks, CEPA associate director, Timothy Chemonges commended the work that has been put in to improve the situation on roads in the country.

He highlighted that the targets that are set at national and community levels in attaining road safety are paramount and such platforms reaffirm to ensure that road safety is championed.

He also reiterated CEPA’s commitment to continuously championing road safety advocacy.

Alex Ruhunda, Chairperson PAFROS (Parliamentary Forum on Road Safety), while addressing the attendees emphasized that laws and regulations protect lives and that they are not developed to inconvenience anyone.

“When we convene to discuss how to tackle the recklessness on our roads, don’t think we are wasting time because we have a society of people who think that laws don’t apply to them. When you make a mistake on the road because you seem to be in a hurry more than others who keep time, they are inconvenienced but your actions also end up causing road crashes,” he said.

Robert Kisakye from the Works ministry noted that road safety is guided by a number of policies, plans, and strategies, including: Uganda Vision 2040, National Development Plan III, 2021 Road Safety Policy 2014 and National Road Safety Action Plan 2021/22-2025/26.

SP Pamela Kentaro from Traffic Police shared key observations, noting that government vehicle drivers are the major traffic violators.

“Government vehicle drivers are often major traffic rule violators. Convoys behaving recklessly raise concerns. Let’s not neglect the behavior of these government road users in our road safety discussions.” Kentaro said.

Road safety remains one of the most daunting challenges in Uganda. The 2022 Uganda Police Crime report indicated that there were 20,394 crashes reported out of which 3,901 were fatal, 10,776 were serious and 5,717 were minor.

The number of fatal crashes increased by 16.9% from 3,757 in 2021 to 3,901 in 2022.

The symposium is part of CEPA’s efforts to create a platform that facilitates meaningful engagement of key stakeholders in driving conversations and actions on improving the road safety situation in the country.