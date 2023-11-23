In a distressing turn of events, over 220 individuals in Bukomansimbi find themselves defrauded after being lured into a false promise of bursaries for their children by individuals claiming affiliation with the Office of the Prime Minister.

The elaborate scam, orchestrated by Walugembe Muhammad, the Butayunja Parish chief, and three accomplices, has led to arrests and a community grappling with financial losses.

Deputy RDC Fred Kalema Pax spearheaded the security officers’ efforts resulting in the apprehension of the suspects.

Residents revealed that the fraudsters, working under the guise of having connections within the Prime Minister’s office, demanded money for the registration of bursaries, exploiting vulnerable parents’ aspirations for their children’s education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shockingly, the fraudulent registrations took place during the night, and residents expressed concerns about the lack of government identification on the perpetrators’ vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scam extended beyond false bursary promises, as the fraudsters also convinced parents to pay additional fees for registration under a supposed family support organization, promising a monthly affidavit of shs 400,000.

Specioza Namagejjo, a 72-year-old victim, shared her experience, saying,”I got close to them and asked them why give me this money? They answered that it is my money; I can do whatever I want because the prime minister will be giving it to me without any monitoring.”

Deputy RDC Fred Kalema Pax urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to authorities to prevent falling victim to such fraudulent schemes.

As legal proceedings unfold, the affected community is calling on Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja to take serious action against the fraudsters and ensure justice is served.

The victims, facing financial burdens due to the fraudulent scheme, cry out for the Prime Minister’s intervention to recover their losses.

Meanwhile, the fraudsters remain under the protection of Bukomansimbi Police as the community awaits resolution and preventive measures against future scams