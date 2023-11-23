In a bid to stimulate business growth for its retailers, Nile Breweries has trained 100 local retailers in entrepreneurship, digital and financial skills.

The training code-named GRIT – Growing Retailers Innovatively Together – is aimed at upskilling the retailers to help them grow their businesses.

The program launched during the inaugural training of the 100 retailers in Kampala, will see the brewery train over 14,000 retailers across the country focusing on three key pillars growth, education and inclusion.

Speaking during the training, Adu Rando, the Managing Director, NBL noted that the three-day training program is focused on growth, education and inclusion and has seen the retailers trained in financial and stock management skills, marketing and sales skills, and responsible retailing.

“Most of the retailers have not had formal training on business management, they learn on the go and this is the gap we are closing, we are empowering them with proper business, accounting, record keeping, cash flow skills for them to run their businesses effectively,” said Adu.

“The retailers will have access to an ongoing coaching and mentoring programme to support their continuous development. We believe that strengthening our retailers, in turn, strengthens the communities that they serve and ultimately works to grow businesses.”

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, Small and Medium Enterprises remain Uganda’s engine of growth. The sector accounts for 90% of the business sector in Uganda and employs over 2.5 million people contributing approximately 20% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“I have learnt how to manage my money in a smart way – separate business from personal money- in order for my business to survive,” noted Nathan Wanzala one of the beneficiaries of the training

“I have also learnt how to manage my business, how to keep business records and operational costs for my business and how to do daily stocks.

The training was held in partnership with MTN Mobile Money. John Ronald Isabirye the Corporate Sales

Manager at MTN MoMo noted that the training empowered retailers with access to digital financing and payment tools to enrich their business and enable cashless payment. He noted that the training will empower the retailers to transform their business by reducing risk, increasing visibility and impacting lives and livelihoods.

The belief is that together we are unstoppable when we partner with the critical pillars of the economy.