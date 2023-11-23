In a bid to leverage science and technology to ease service delivery, Next Media has acquired a ticketing company that will provide solutions to event organizers and ease booking services.

The Deputy Group CEO of Next Media Joe Kigozi said the initiative comes at a much-needed time as the future moves towards innovations that ease access to services

The acquisition of a ticketing solution was signed by group CEO Kin Kariisa, on behalf of Next Media, and the innovator Johnathan Martin Kyeyo.

Kigozi says the Acquisition comes at an opportune time, adding that it will benefit organizers and customers of all events and venues that call for ticketing

“We are going to get the echo system together to be able to provide an experience, to be able to play a role in the e-commerce system platform but also play a role in the experience of the overall event and the events a varied, there will be entertainment, there will be sports there will be anything that is an event that needs a ticketing solution,” said Kigozi.

Next Media Chief Marketing Officer, Edwin Danze, reaffirms that the innovation will do more than just ticketing.

” Think about anything you have ever wanted to do from accessing an event having add-ons like when you go to a pizzeria and you add extra fries on the top similar things we are trying to introduce into the market, it seemingly there right now but imagine you’re a supplier at an event now you have an opportunity to extend an additional service to a reveller that has gone to this event for example,” said Danze.

Meanwhile, the technology’s innovator, Johnathan Kyeyo says the company was at a development stage and it’s now ready to provide 360-ticketing solutions.

“From entertainment to flights to hotel bookings and also with an element of fintech in it you realize the market has been challenged with the experience of acquiring tickets with limitations on prices so here someone will be able to borrow and pay later someone can acquire a ticket and pay later,” said Johnathan

The ticketing solution will be soon launched by Next Media and unveiled to the public, with the entertainment sector expected to be a major beneficiary.

Uganda’s Music, Arts and culture scene is rapidly growing, with the latest figures from the Uganda Bureau Of Statistics valuing the Entertainment industry at over Shs120 billion.

The industry is boosted by Musical concerts, Comedy shows, and Music Festivals among others, with the number of revellers patronizing hangout spots growing with each passing day.