In a significant and dignified address, presented by Hon. Mary Karoro Okurut, founder of Uganda Women Writers’ Association (FEMRITE) who represented the Minister of State for Gender and Culture, Hon. Peace Mutuzo, inaugurated a three-day International Conference held at Kyambogo University from 22nd to the 24th of November, 2023. Under the theme, “CELEBRATING THE LIFE AND WORKS OF ABDULRAZAK GURNAH FOR THE FUTURE OF AFRICAN LITERATURE.”

The event, organized by Uganda Women Writers’ Association (FEMRITE) in honor of Nobel Prize Laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah, marked a pivotal moment as the first East African to receive this prestigious global recognition.

Minister Mutuzo began her address by expressing profound pleasure at presiding over an event that celebrates Gurnah’s life and contributions, emphasizing the enduring impact on East African literature. The minister said, “Gurnah’s recognition as the first East African Nobel laureate adds a historic dimension to the conference, signifying a milestone for the region’s literary community.” She added that, “With the celebration coinciding with the 60th anniversary of a similar gathering at Makerere University, attended by literary luminaries such as Chinua Achebe and Ngugi wa Thiong’o, the event aims to influence the trajectory of African literature for the next six decades.”

The Minister underscored the multifaceted role of literature, highlighting its significance not only in entertainment, education, and information dissemination but also as a vital tool for cultural preservation and development. Her impassioned appeal focused on the imperative of writing and translating literature in various African languages to counteract the erosion of cultural values in the wake of globalization.

Education emerged as a key focal point in Mutuzo’s address, as she articulated the government’s commitment to ensuring African languages’ prominence in schools. By advocating for African languages as languages of instruction or subjects, local writers are afforded a unique platform, with the Minister urging their collaboration in supporting African language boards through initiatives such as orthographies and dictionaries.

“As a government, we shall continue to ensure that African languages remain as languages of instruction or subjects in our schools. Where African languages are taught as a subject, local writers have the competitive advantage over writers from other cultures to provide set-books for those languages. We need the cooperation of writers in enabling African language boards to function well in growing languages through initiatives such as orthographies, dictionaries and other initiatives that help develop expression in those languages. We shall also continue to ensure that the curriculum at different levels of education accommodate English set books by local writers.” Minister Peace Mutuzo said.

The Minister also delved into the recently enacted Museums and Monuments Act 2023 and ongoing discussions to amend the Copyright and Neighboring Rights Act 2006. These legislative endeavors are composed to protect tradition, a wellspring of inspiration for stories, with a special emphasis on community benefit. Mutuzo encouraged writers to explore this untapped potential, envisioning a global revolution in storytelling.

Wrapping up her address, Minister Mutuzo unveiled government initiatives aimed at providing enhanced support to creators, including writers. These comprehensive financial and fiscal incentives, currently in negotiation, seek to eliminate resource constraints and facilitate excellence in the creative industry. Anticipated to roll out in the next Financial Year, saying these initiatives align with the government’s commitment to fostering a vibrant cultural and literary landscape.

“My Ministry is currently negotiating with the rest of government on a program to provide better support to creators that include writers. We are looking to provide both financial and fiscal incentives to support your industry so that resources are never a hindrance for you to excel in your craft. We hope that some of these initiatives can begin to roll out by the next Financial Year.” The minister emphasized.

The International Conference, with Minister Mutuzo’s compelling address, sets the stage for robust discourse, collaboration, and inspiration as stakeholders chart the course for the future of African literature and cultural preservation.

Meanwhile, the vice president of Pan African Writers Association (PAWA) in charge of East Africa, Prof. Egara Kabaji added that, “As we celebrate African literature and life and works of Abdulrazak Gurner for the remarkable contributions to the world of letters. It is also an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to nurturing and amplifying the voices of emerging talents. Let us create spaces where African stories, both ancient and contemporary, find resonance and appreciation.”

The three-day conference, according to Prof. Kabaji, will intensively engage with the emergence of new and diverse voices in African literature, exploring themes of identity, heritage, and cultural complexities. He highlighted the sensitivity of writers to human suffering globally, expressing PAWA’s concern for conflicts in the Middle East, Israel-Hamas war, and Ukraine, calling for peaceful resolutions.

Kyambogo University, the host institution, represented by Professor Mary Musoke, emphasized the promotion of reading and the dissemination of beautifully written stories. Professor Musoke concluded with a distressing statement, “If you are hiding something away from an African, write it in the book.” The conference promises to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing narrative of African literature, celebrating its rich heritage and envisioning a vibrant future.