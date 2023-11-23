Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee is launching an investigation into the alleged disappearance of land titles for Uganda’s Mission in Pretoria and the Ambassador’s official residency.

Both current and former ambassadors have denied knowledge of having seen these crucial documents during their respective tenures.

The probe was initiated after Andrew Nyumba, acting secretary to Uganda Land Commission (ULC), informed the Committee that the search for these titles through the Commission’s records yielded no results.

“I talked to the current Ambassador Paul Amoru; he told me he has never seen those titles. The former Ambassador, Sarah Nakamya, also said she never saw those documents in all her tenure,”Nyumba.

The committee’s investigation follows a directive issued by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa in November 2023.

This directive aimed to provide details regarding information presented to Parliament by Florence Asiimwe, district woman representative of Masindi, suggesting that Uganda’s Mission in Pretoria should acquire accommodation for staff, thus reducing accommodation expenditures while retaining the properties in Uganda.

The Foreign Affairs Committee is also mandated to look into claims that Uganda’s High Commission in South Africa borrowed money without proper authorization, as borrowing requires parliamentary approval.

During the investigation, Norah Bigirwa, Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee, expressed concerns about the missing titles and questioned whether other properties owned by Uganda in various Missions were secure.

Nyumba responded, stating that some properties are held under Uganda Property Holdings.

However, the admission by Nyumba prompted further controversy as Judith Peace Achan accused John Mulimba, Minister of State for Regional Affairs, of intimidating MPs against probing the missing land titles.

Achan claimed that Mulimba insisted the titles would only surface if Parliament secured a court order.

This revelation led to strong reactions from MPs, including Lucy Akello, who demanded an apology from Minister Mulimba, asserting,

“This Minister must be brought to book, and he has to come to this Committee and apologize.”

In response, Bigirwa instructed the Uganda Land Commission to provide a written response about the missing titles in South Africa and to furnish the committee with a list of all land titles from other Missions abroad by the following Tuesday.

As the investigation unfolds, the missing titles scandal raises concerns about transparency and accountability within Uganda’s diplomatic missions, prompting calls for swift action and resolution.