The former Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Betty Aol Ochan has expressed her view that the office of the Leader of Opposition is not as glamorous as people tend to believe.

During her appearance on NBS Morning Breeze on Wednesday, Ochan shared her personal challenges, such as the lack of fuel during her tenure.

Ochan revealed that she raised these concerns with Rebecca Kadaga, the former Speaker of Parliament who currently serves as the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs.

Ochan, who is also the Gulu Woman MP, emphasised the importance of humility in a good leader, acknowledging the hierarchy within the party and the authority of the party president.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Ochan acknowledged Mathias Mpuuga, the current Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, as a competent and capable leader, she also suggested that other qualified individuals within the National Unity Platform (NUP) could assume the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hon Mpuuga is competent, but there are other competent leaders in NUP. However, the final decision lies with the party,” she said.

Ochan further proposed that the leader of the party should automatically assume the role of Leader of the Opposition to avoid uncertainties regarding succession.

She stressed the significance of adhering to the Constitution in this matter.

The impending conclusion of Mpuuga’s term as Leader of the Opposition has sparked preparations and speculations within the political landscape.

Solomon Silwany, the Member of Parliament for Bukooli Central in Bugiri district, cautioned the NUP about the potential repercussions of removing Mpuuga from his position, citing his commendable performance and his symbolic role within the opposition.

Mpuuga’s term is set to expire on December 15 2023.

As the political scene awaits the decision on whether his term will be extended or a new appointment made, George Musisi, a lawyer associated with the NUP, acknowledged the existence of individuals within the party who perceive Mpuuga as compromised, regardless of the truth.

Musisi emphasised the challenge of countering such perceptions, which Mpuuga must confront.

Reports of disagreements between Mpuuga’s loyal supporters and those opposing his leadership have been extensively covered by journalists.

Internal clashes within the party have arisen due to differences in approach between Mpuuga and Robert Kyagulanyi, the party leader.

Some NUP supporters have openly called for Mpuuga’s replacement, casting doubt on his ability to retain his position.

Mpuuga’s recent efforts to mobilize the opposition for a Parliament boycott have shown positive results. However, whether this will be sufficient to earn the full trust of the party leadership remains uncertain.

As Mpuuga’s term draws to a close, analysts speculate that he may be strategically aligning himself with Kyagulanyi to secure a renewal of his term.

The complex dynamics within the opposition party, combined with broader national issues, will play a pivotal role in determining Mpuuga’s future leadership within the NUP.