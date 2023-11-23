Retired clergy members from the Diocese of Kigezi express discontent over being sidelined from the Parish Development Model (PDM), a government initiative aimed at transitioning subsistence farming communities into the money economy.

Reverend Esau Ahabwomwe and Canon Steven Warren Turyomwe, retired figures in the clergy, voiced frustration at their exclusion, citing unsuccessful attempts to join PDM groups.

They argued that, as tax-paying citizens, they deserve equal opportunities to benefit from government programs.

“We have tried to register in PDM groups, but rules seem to bar us. As retirees, we lack a special pension and rely on meager diocesan payments,” said Rev. Ahabwomwe.

Highlighting the misconception of clergy wealth, they emphasize the financial struggles faced post-retirement.

The call goes out to the government to create inclusive programs for retired clergy members.

Diocesan Secretary Nkurunungi Milton acknowledges the absence of special programs but mentions a clergy association and a diocesan sacco, encouraging retirees to engage in income-generating projects.

Bakak Ronald, Deputy RDC Kabale district, dispels claims of exclusion, noting PDM guidelines consider household substance, not occupation. He urges eligible retirees to join PDM or explore other government initiatives like Emwoga.

While the government insists on inclusivity, retired clergy argue for recognition within the 39% subsistence household category.

The PDM operates under the Ministry of Finance’s supervision, providing resources and support for community-driven development.

As retired clergy members press for fair consideration, the spotlight intensifies on the need for inclusivity in government-led poverty-alleviation programs.