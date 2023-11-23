Collin Babirukamu, the director of E-Government Services at the National Information Technology Authority Uganda (NITA-U), has said individuals whose work is routine and predictable face a precarious future due to the emergence of artificial intelligence.

Babirukamu emphasised the need for people to evolve from routine jobs and embrace customer-facing roles that require human interaction and innovation.

“If you do the same thing every day, the machine can learn do it. I have been telling people to evolve from routine jobs to customer facing jobs because customer facing jobs will always be innovation jobs,” he said.

Babirukamu made these remarks during the launch of the Volunteer & Membership Management system by the Uganda Red Cross Society.

Developed by NITA-U, this system aims to register and manage members and volunteers across the country, facilitating efficient humanitarian operations.

Acknowledging the significance of the Red Cross Society’s digital transformation, Babirukamu commended their bold step in adopting a digital approach.

He mentioned that many organizations shy away from going digital, opting to remain paper-based.

Babirukamu stressed the importance of embracing digital transformation and providing citizens with the convenience of accessing services from the comfort of their homes.

Robert Kwesiga, the Secretary-General of the Uganda Red Cross Society, expressed his excitement about the launch of the Membership and Volunteer Management System.

“This is the journey, which the Uganda Red Cross has been moving for a while, but intentionally making sure that our digital transformation agenda meets all the standards required for us to be compliant to those standards, but at the same time, see how we can smoothen our business processes including managing risk, which is a big problem across the board,” he said.

He stated that the system would be implemented across their 51 branch network nationwide, streamlining their business processes and managing risks more effectively.

Kwesiga emphasised the need for the government to create an enabling environment for organizations like the Red Cross to benefit from digital transformation initiatives.

Micheal Seguya, the head financial institutions and development groups at Stanbic Bank also pledged their support by providing a secure platform for the Red Cross to carry out transactions using the Flexi-pay integration.

The Volunteer and Membership System is a web-based platform consisting of two essential modules: Volunteer Registration & Management and Member Registration & Management.

Accessible on various devices, the system offers a seamless online registration process for volunteers and members.

Volunteers are categorized by branch in the URCS volunteer database, where branch managers review and approve their applications.

Project managers can request volunteers with specific skill sets through the system, enabling branch managers to select and submit lists for these projects.

After review and approval, contracts are issued to volunteers online. Volunteers then receive tasks from project officers and report back through the system for review and approval.

This streamlined reporting system generates comprehensive deployment sheets, ensuring accurate schedules for volunteers’ work on projects and their responses during humanitarian efforts.

During registration, members can conveniently pay their subscriptions through various online modes and receive instant receipts via email.

Once registered, members gain access to a suite of features within their profiles, including dashboards, activities, membership certificates, and the ability to track their membership status.

Members can also leverage social media links to recruit new members.

Furthermore, the system’s landing page provides the public with insights into volunteer, member, and project statistics, showcasing Uganda Red Cross Society operational areas.

Management has access to comprehensive dashboards and reports, offering in-depth statistics on volunteers, members, and projects within their profiles.

According to the developer, this system represents more than just a technological advancement.

It serves as a catalyst for visibility, transparency, and accountability within the URCS and its partner organizations. It facilitates rapid response in delivering humanitarian aid while fostering resource mobilization for the sustainability of the National Society.