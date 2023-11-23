The Minister of Works and Transport, General Edward Katumba Wamala, has advised District Leadership nationwide not to utilize the Shs1 billion allocated for road maintenance due to the adverse effects of heavy rains on road and bridge infrastructure.

In a statement, Wamala acknowledged that the intense and prolonged rainfall has resulted in widespread flooding, landslides, and erosion, leading to the deterioration and, in some cases, complete failure of critical transportation networks.

“I would like to inform the public that the recent heavy rains across the country have caused significant damage to our road and bridge infrastructure,” he stated.

While the government remains fully committed to addressing this pressing issue and ensuring the connectivity and well-being of citizens, Wamala explained that immediate repairs to the damaged sections are not technically feasible due to the persistent rains.

However, he said that once the rains subside, restoration works will commence promptly to restore smooth connectivity.

“Furthermore, I advise District Leadership nationwide not to utilize the 1 billion Shillings allocated for road maintenance during the heavy rains, as there is a risk of it being washed away,” he cautioned.

Wamala emphasized that the government and its agencies are actively exploring strategies to enhance the resilience of infrastructure against extreme weather events.

“Climate change poses an increasing threat to our communities, and we are committed to implementing measures that will safeguard our infrastructure from future challenges,” he noted.

In the meantime, Wamala urged the public to exercise caution when using damaged sections of roads and bridges and to avoid unnecessary risks near flooded areas where water levels have risen.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause to the public, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation during this challenging time,” he concluded.