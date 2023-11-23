Lyantonde district is in the grips of a renewed foot and mouth disease outbreak, causing anxiety among local cattle keepers.

The resurgence has struck hardest in Kinuuka and Kaliro sub-counties, sounding the alarm for residents and authorities alike.

Despite being a historical challenge in the cattle corridor of Lyantonde, the return of foot and mouth disease has heightened concerns for the well-being of the local cattle population.

Farmers in the affected sub-counties, Kinuuka and Kaliro, are expressing frustration with district agricultural officials, accusing them of not providing adequate assistance against the disease that is impacting their economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

LC5 Fred Muhangi and agricultural officer Dr. Ronald Bameka are leading district leaders in urging residents to stay vigilant and report any signs of the disease promptly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cattle keepers are advised to quarantine affected animals to prevent further transmission.

“We have so far vaccinated more than 30,000 cows to curb the disease, and we are sure it will not go far if even the farmers help us and put directives in place,” said Dr. Ronald Bameka, the production officer of Lyantonde district.

He emphasized the imposition of quarantines in the two affected sub-counties, restricting milk transportation and animal movement.

The foot and mouth disease, identified by lesions in the mouth and on the hooves of affected animals, poses a serious threat to livestock, not only in terms of health but also in economic losses for local farmers.

District officials are actively working on a comprehensive response plan, incorporating vaccination campaigns and awareness programs to educate the community on preventive measures.