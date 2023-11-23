The Bank of Uganda (BOU) has issued a stern caution to the public regarding the misuse and mishandling of Uganda’s Shilling currency, emphasising the need to preserve its integrity.

Individuals involved in professions such as floristry, design, and gifting styling, as well as their clients, are specifically advised to refrain from incorporating currency banknotes and coins into arrangements such as bouquets or similar creations.

This advisory particularly addresses the practice of using new banknotes that are glued, taped, pinned, clipped, or attached with adhesives or fasteners, which are then incorporated into floral bouquets for various social events and gifting ceremonies.

In a statement, Kenneth Egesa, the Director of Communications at BOU, highlighted that this practice significantly damages the usability of banknotes, rendering them unsuitable for cash processing and distribution equipment, including cash counting machines and ATMs, which form an essential part of the cash distribution system.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further explained, “This practice also leads to the premature withdrawal of banknotes from circulation, necessitating their replacement at an avoidable cost to the public.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Bank does not discourage the use of cash as a gift, Egesa emphasised that such exchanges should adhere to the standard usage of currency to facilitate payment transactions.

“Bank of Uganda is firmly committed to preserving the integrity of the national currency within circulation, ensuring its effectiveness as a medium of exchange and store of value,” he affirmed.