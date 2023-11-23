Robert Kyagulanyi, the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), has dismissed Moses Bigirwa, the deputy secretary for mobilisation in the Eastern region.

During a meeting with NUP leaders in Busoga earlier this week, Kyagulanyi decided to relieve Bigirwa of all his party duties.

The purpose of the meeting was to address conflicts among leaders in the region.

“It is true that the Principal sacked me, but I will continue to engage in mobilisation at the municipal level, and I am not leaving NUP,” Bigirwa told the Nile Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exact reasons for Bigirwa’s dismissal are still unclear, but the Nile Post is actively investigating the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January of this year, Kyagulanyi suspended five leaders from the Busoga sub-region pending an investigation into their alleged misconduct.

The suspended individuals included Bigirwa, Andrew Muwanguzi, the acting head of patriotism and ideology, Lulenzi Bamu, the coordinator for Busoga Sub-region, Jamal Ayagalaki Mukuve, the acting coordinator for Youth in Busoga sub-region, and Saulo Nsongambi, the acting district chairperson for Jinja city.

In a statement, Kyagulanyi explained that a committee was formed to examine the divisions among the leaders in the sub-region, and the suspensions were intended to restore order within the party.

On March 10, 2023, the committee submitted its report, which highlighted gross indiscipline and ongoing power struggles among some of the leaders, resulting in divisions. The committee recommended the reinstatement of the five leaders to their respective positions but with a stern warning.

Kyagulanyi demanded that these leaders apologize to the party in writing and pledge to conduct themselves in a manner that does not foster divisions or undermine the cause.

He further stated that the report and recommendations from the committee were presented to stakeholders from the Busoga Sub-region, including elected leaders, registrars, coordinators, and mobilization leaders.

Expressing disappointment over ongoing disputes among a few leaders, Kyagulanyi reminded stakeholders and other leaders of the primary objective: removing President Museveni from power.

After months of investigation, Kyagulanyi dismissed Bigirwa and appointed Andrew Kiiza Kaluya as the acting deputy secretary for mobilization in the Eastern Region until a permanent replacement is found.

“We held a harmonization meeting with our leadership team from the Busoga Sub-region. Hon. Andrew Kiiza Kaluya has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Mobilization (Eastern Region) in an Acting Capacity. This decision was made following complaints of indiscipline and persistent conflicts involving some of our leaders,” stated the party.

In November 2021, Bigirwa was arrested on allegations of attempting to extort money from the then deputy speaker of parliament, Anita Annet Among.

The following year, he was reported to have engaged in activities that caused divisions within the party, leading to his suspension in January 2023