BAT-Uganda has appointed Stephen Kaboyo, an international financial markets and corporate management expert, as a non-executive board member, effective November 22, 2023.

This appointment aligns with Rule 36 of the Uganda Securities Exchange Listing Rules 2021. The other board members include Maria Odido and Catherine ChepKong’a.

BAT Uganda, a subsidiary of British American Tobacco Investment Ltd., is a renowned multi-category consumer products company with a global presence in over 180 countries.

Established in 1928, BAT Uganda has been listed on the Uganda Securities Exchange since 2000 and boasts approximately 1,230 shareholders, the majority of whom are local (East African).

ADVERTISEMENT

In line with the prevailing trend in many companies, BAT-Uganda recognizes the importance of identifying young talent to assume leadership and governance roles, succeeding the older generation of corporate leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaboyo, a seasoned professional, brings a wealth of experience to the table.

He is the founder and managing director of Alpha Capital Partners, a Ugandan firm specializing in sovereign asset management, foreign exchange trading methods, and financial sector advisory.

Additionally, Kaboyo holds several notable positions, including honorary consul of the Czech Republic in Uganda, chairman of the TOTAL Uganda advisory board, and SINO-Uganda special economic zone.

He serves as a non-executive director at Uganda Reinsurance Company Limited and holds the role of resident advisor to ATMO US.

With a background in the financial sector, Mr. Kaboyo has previously held senior positions such as director of financial markets at the Bank of Uganda and executive secretary at the capital markets authority in Uganda.

Kaboyo’s influence extends to his role as chairman of the Nile Competitiveness Initiative, an advisory group established by President Museveni.

This think tank advises the president on strategies to accelerate investment, production, and productivity in the ministries of trade and export, agriculture, the financial sector, and public service.

Furthermore, he is a member of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development and the Africa Development Bank’s liaison officer for Uganda, actively participating in Africa’s public debt manager’s forum.

Having served as an intermittent expert for the IMF, Kaboyo has contributed to international missions and provided technical assistance for the development of financial systems.

BAT-Uganda expressed confidence in Kaboyo’s experience, stating that it will prove valuable in achieving the company’s strategic objectives.

This year, BAT-Uganda celebrated its 95th anniversary in Uganda, having consistently contributed to the country’s socioeconomic development, including supporting over 30,000 individuals in their livelihoods within the company’s value chain.

Kaboyo holds a Bachelor of Sciences degree from McPherson College, Kansas, and has undertaken several post-graduate executive trainings in various aspects of economic and financial markets.