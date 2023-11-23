Assalaam alaykhum wa rahmatullahi wa barakaatuh…

The third term holiday is here yet again. And I have already heard some parents express their fears about how they are going to keep up with their children at home for all this long, three months! Some children experts have organized holiday camps, and many parents are signing up for their children to attend those camps.

While taking your child(ren) to a holiday camp is ok, but we should not completely abandon our parental role. Below is a list of some tips you could adopt as a good parent, and spend this long school holiday with your child(ren)

Pray with your children. It is proven research that prayer gets us closer to God. It is one excellent way of reducing anxiety and also helps one experience calm. So, make family prayer time a priority. On top of this, encourage scripture recitation and memorization. Mind the dress code of your children, monitor what they watch on TV and how much time they spend watching TV. But this can only be achieved if you create time for them. Don’t leave all the responsibility to the house help. Be present in your children’s life. Another way to reduce on the time they spend on TV is to enroll them into vocational skills training. Also, train them in how to do domestic chores. Let them be involved. As a parent, you should be your children’s role model. Do the right thing. Teach your children how to greet, how to respect people irrespective of the age, teach them to be appreciative, and also listen to them when the are faced with challenges and conduct regular counselling. Do not just give them money. Teach them that money is worked for. Introduce a reward system in your home. Appreciate and reward good behavior, not forgetting to promote their visions and dreams. Discourage unnecessary visits, both at your home and away. Do not allow your children to move without asking for permission first from you, and also telling you where they are going to. If you allow them to go visit, encourage them to always return home before sunset. Remember to sensitize your children about HIV/AIDS. Share with them age-appropriate information about sexuality. Separate your children’s bedrooms. Boys should sleep in their own room and likewise the girls. Avoid domestic violence. Likewise, avoid ill-talks about your children’s teachers while you are in their presence. Be a regular provider to your children. This doesn’t mean that you must be having a lot of money to do so. Just try and provide the basic needs using the little that God has provided you with. And make sure that you have meals together with your children. Last but not least, I do understand that school holiday should be time off class/school work but, let’s not forget to encourage our children to do their holiday packages. This will help keep their brains ready for beginning of the term. Above all, Show Love and care to your children.

Shukran.

