Police in Arua City has embarked on sensitizing various communities on reporting and prevention of cross border crimes, dangers of mob justice and its prevention, dangers of substance abuse, harmonious existence among the cosmopolitan population of Vurra customs, aspects of laws and lawful procedures to be followed.

In these areas, community members were advised not to take law into their hands but to use the lawful Government offices to handle their problems.

For civil matters like endless quarrels, destruction of crops by animals, land ownership and others, the locals are advised to report the matters in the office of LC1, LC2, LC3 and Civil Court in case the lower levels fail to handle.

For criminal matters like thefts, robberies, assaults, threatening violence, gun trafficking, sex related offences, child neglect and others, cases be reported to the area police posts and stations for further management, and the complainants should follow their cases with police up to court till judgement.

Communities were sensitized on police bond and conditions of getting police bond, police bond is a right and it’s not end of a case, besides that it’s free of charge.

The communities were tactfully Selected depending on the prevalence of crimes in them.

In Lobule Subcounty, Koboko district, the participants included refugees and host communities and common crimes mentioned include mob justice, inter clan and tribal fights, tgeneral crimes like thefts, alcohol and drug abuse, sex related offences like defilement, child related cases like child neglect, domestic violence, threatening and inciting violence.

In Odramacaku Trading Center, Ayivu West Division, Arua City bordering DR. Congo, common cases registered were cross border crimes like theft of cattle, motorcycles, robberies, smuggling, gun trafficking, sex related offences like defilement, domestic violence, land wrangles, mob justice, ignorance on law and lawful procedures.

The locals were sensitized on dangers of mob justice, crime prevention, police laws and procedures including police bond.

The border communities of Odramacaku were urged to work and cooperate with police in order to secure their area which is abit volatile in terms of serious crimes.

In Vurra Customs, Arua District bordering DR Congo, common offences were found to be Cross border crimes like theft of cattle, motorcycles, theft of fuel from parked trucks, substance abuse, ignorance of the law and lawful procedures, mob justice.

According to Josephine Angucia, the regional police spokesperson for West Nile, members of the general public were urged to have contacts of their area OC posts, OC stations, Oc traffic, CLO, DPC, RPC and other responsible offices for timely sharing of information for quick action especially in cases of emergencies.

She says that Police is committed to serving the communities professionally, and those not satisfied with the services of officers, they may register their complains in higher police offices of the area and Professional Standards Unit for better management.

Angucia adds that community policing will continue in other areas depending on the unique nature of crimes committed, and this will prepare our region for a very peaceful festive season.